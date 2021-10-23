$1.09 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to post sales of $1.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $930,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full year sales of $5.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 million to $6.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.99 million, with estimates ranging from $14.38 million to $28.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Field Trip Health stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

FTRP stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 19.05. Field Trip Health has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $7.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

