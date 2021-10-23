$1.77 EPS Expected for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $1.76. Rogers posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $234.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Shares of NYSE ROG traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.92. 43,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,504. Rogers has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $215.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,051,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $412,037,000 after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rogers by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 382,874 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

