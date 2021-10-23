10,581 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Purchased by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Packaging Co. of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cipher Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.99. 798,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,261. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.87 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.91.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

Several brokerages have commented on PKG. Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.