$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will post $114.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.56 million and the highest is $114.50 million. Momentive Global reported sales of $95.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Momentive Global stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,187 shares of company stock worth $2,235,841. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,426,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after acquiring an additional 338,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

