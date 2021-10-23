127,862 Shares in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 127,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.33% of SkyWater Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKYT stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.45. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

