135,906 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 135,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

