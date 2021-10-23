1,396,975 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,396,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,092,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 4.8% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 58.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 510,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $71,936,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,788,000 after acquiring an additional 98,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

