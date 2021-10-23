$14.10 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post sales of $14.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $55.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $56.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $87.03 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $90.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million.

GBNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Clarus Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

GBNH opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,025,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

