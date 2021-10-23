$14.82 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to post $14.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.45 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $10.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $60.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.22 million to $62.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.51 million, with estimates ranging from $73.40 million to $93.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.35 million.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 125,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 184.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $94.48 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 787.33 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

