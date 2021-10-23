143,504 Shares in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.33% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KURI. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $5,719,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $4,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $9,191,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,058,000. 62.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KURI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

