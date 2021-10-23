$145.40 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report $145.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $152.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $588.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.84 million to $595.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $571.95 million, with estimates ranging from $530.00 million to $629.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD opened at $26.78 on Friday. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.65, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $103,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $337,240 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 38.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

