14,578 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 262,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,120,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 300,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its position in Incyte by 204.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 30,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INCY. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

INCY stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

