1,532,001 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,532,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,534,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.32% of Cognyte Software at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $597,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of Cognyte Software stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

