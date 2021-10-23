$154.00 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report sales of $154.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto posted sales of $130.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $610.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Datto has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of 85.64.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,961.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,399 shares of company stock worth $3,501,873 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datto during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Datto by 4,878.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

