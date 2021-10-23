$2.15 Million in Sales Expected for KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report $2.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $2.20 million. KemPharm posted sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

