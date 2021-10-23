$2.20 Million in Sales Expected for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to announce sales of $2.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $3.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.01 million, with estimates ranging from $2.02 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

SPCE stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.34. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

