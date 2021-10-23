$23.66 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will report $23.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Castle Biosciences posted sales of $15.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $92.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.10 million to $92.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.56 million, with estimates ranging from $114.02 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.73 on Friday. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.58.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,882,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,908 shares of company stock worth $6,191,251. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after acquiring an additional 112,070 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.4% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after acquiring an additional 265,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

