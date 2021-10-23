$235.79 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) will post sales of $235.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $242.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.47 million. DigitalBridge Group reported sales of $14.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,491%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DigitalBridge Group.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Raymond James upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,822,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.57 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

