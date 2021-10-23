24,530 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,425,000.

BLOK opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

