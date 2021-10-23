$270.02 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will announce $270.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $267.73 million and the highest is $274.00 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $119.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 126.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

