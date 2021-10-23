27,761 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after purchasing an additional 150,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

DIN stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIN shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

