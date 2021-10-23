$28.85 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post sales of $28.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.32 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $25.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $113.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.97 million to $115.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $123.32 million, with estimates ranging from $113.85 million to $134.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,348,000 after acquiring an additional 305,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 759,769 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after buying an additional 2,910,699 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Global Medical REIT has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.