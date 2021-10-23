$33.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report sales of $33.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.41 billion to $35.49 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $34.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $133.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.95 billion to $135.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $131.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $127.38 billion to $138.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $52.93 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.24%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

