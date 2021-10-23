$35.27 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will post sales of $35.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $34.43 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year sales of $138.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,441,000. 14.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $16.62 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

