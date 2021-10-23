$364.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post sales of $364.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $366.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.20 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 36.43%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

