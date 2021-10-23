$372.31 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $372.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $403.91 million and the lowest is $352.16 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $427.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

ECPG stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,227,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,610,000 after acquiring an additional 125,889 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 113,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 87,678 shares during the period.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

