399,991 Shares in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 399,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 1.33% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $268,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the second quarter worth about $488,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

