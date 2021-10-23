$4.49 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Gap’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the lowest is $4.38 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.19 billion to $17.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.49 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.65.

In other The Gap news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 73.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Gap by 444.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 29.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Gap by 19.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPS opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. The Gap has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

