$41.35 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $41.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $42.70 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $39.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year sales of $158.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.37 million to $170.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $183.03 million, with estimates ranging from $160.69 million to $205.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.61. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 3.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $376,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 91,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4,841.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

