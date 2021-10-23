$44.84 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report $44.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.60 million. Camden National posted sales of $47.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.44 million to $184.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $185.19 million, with estimates ranging from $179.38 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.02 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Raymond James lowered Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the second quarter valued at $1,287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 267.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. Camden National has a 52 week low of $30.70 and a 52 week high of $49.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

