$466.70 Million in Sales Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce sales of $466.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $467.00 million and the lowest is $466.20 million. McAfee reported sales of $728.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

McAfee stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.94. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock worth $380,536,440. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

