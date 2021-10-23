$5.95 Million in Sales Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post sales of $5.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.10 million. DarioHealth posted sales of $2.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year sales of $23.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.40 million to $23.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.17 million to $47.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Aegis lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.35.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46.

In other news, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of DarioHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 65,167.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in DarioHealth by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,122,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

