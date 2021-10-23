$6.83 Million in Sales Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) will announce $6.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. BrainsWay posted sales of $6.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full year sales of $27.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.10 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $34.05 million, with estimates ranging from $32.20 million to $35.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrainsWay.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrainsWay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrainsWay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrainsWay during the first quarter worth $1,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 377.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 79,720 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 45.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,602,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,468,000 after buying an additional 498,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 58.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 206,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWAY opened at $8.08 on Friday. BrainsWay has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $132.93 million, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrainsWay (BWAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.