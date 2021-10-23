$71.69 Million in Sales Expected for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will announce sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.47 million. PAR Technology posted sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE PAR opened at $63.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $90.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

