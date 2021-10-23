$76.30 Million in Sales Expected for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post sales of $76.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $286.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.10 million to $289.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $407.44 million, with estimates ranging from $398.02 million to $415.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Telos.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TLS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Telos in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

In related news, VP Richard P. Tracy sold 39,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $1,317,663.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,845.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,856 shares of company stock worth $15,188,986 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telos by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

