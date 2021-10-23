9,400 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 353,199 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Shares of FAS stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.