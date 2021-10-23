$980.31 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will post sales of $980.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $953.00 million and the highest is $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.04 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $117.65.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total transaction of $3,036,911.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

