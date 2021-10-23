A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in A. O. Smith by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

