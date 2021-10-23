AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $70.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.55. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAON. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.