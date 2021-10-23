Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,341 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 186,623 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $126.72 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

