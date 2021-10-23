Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Accenture worth $1,272,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Accenture by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 58,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.84, for a total value of $1,022,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,562. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.42.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $6.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $353.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,606. The company has a market cap of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $212.45 and a 12-month high of $355.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.75 and its 200-day moving average is $308.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

