ACENT (ACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.72 Million

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, ACENT has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0957 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACENT has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and $1.72 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00205429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010689 BTC.

ACENT Profile

ACENT (ACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

