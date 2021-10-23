Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after buying an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acushnet by 134.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Acushnet by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 97.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $56.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

