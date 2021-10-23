Acute Angle Cloud Trading 119.9% Higher Over Last Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 119.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,358.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.63 or 0.06697791 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.50 or 0.00320245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $630.04 or 0.01026822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00090908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.48 or 0.00437557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00279749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.83 or 0.00234404 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.