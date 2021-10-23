Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,391.97% -45.65% -34.39% Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

71.5% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Sana Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 205.36 -$130.09 million ($0.90) -5.79 Sana Biotechnology N/A N/A -$285.30 million ($11.56) -1.74

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sana Biotechnology. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sana Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Sana Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00 Sana Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 61.23%. Sana Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $38.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.83%. Given Sana Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sana Biotechnology is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Summary

Sana Biotechnology beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others. Its product candidates include SG295 and SG242 that target CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; SG221 and SG239 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and SG328 for ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It also develops SG418 for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; SC291, a CD19 allogeneic T cell therapy; SC255 for multiple myeloma; SC451 for type I diabetes mellitus; SC379 for secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, Pelizaeus-Merzbacher disease, and Huntington's disease; and SC187 for heart failures. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc. in September 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

