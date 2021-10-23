ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADCT opened at $26.12 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.14.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADCT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after purchasing an additional 780,033 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 549,624 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 422,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.