Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,047.18

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $9,047.18 and $38,793.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

About Aeron

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

