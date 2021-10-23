AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $54.97

Shares of AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 54.97 ($0.72) and traded as high as GBX 58.80 ($0.77). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.76), with a volume of 3,670,631 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28. The company has a market capitalization of £427.44 million and a PE ratio of -64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 32.17 and a current ratio of 32.85.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 30,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £13,800 ($18,029.79).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

