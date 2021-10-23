AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) will announce sales of $10.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.99 million to $10.82 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full-year sales of $36.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.31 million to $39.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $84.35 million, with estimates ranging from $63.82 million to $111.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AFC Gamma.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $23.91 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

