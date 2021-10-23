Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as low as C$0.30. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 70,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.61 million and a P/E ratio of -68.00.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

